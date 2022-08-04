Tether Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $338,393.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,781.28 or 0.07863327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $439.13 million and $338,393.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.