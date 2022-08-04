Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.