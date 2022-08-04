Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

