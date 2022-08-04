Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 801,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
