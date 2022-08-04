Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 801,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

