Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.74. 142,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,521. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

