Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,599 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $346.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average is $304.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

