TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $875.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.