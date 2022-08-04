The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Andersons worth $117,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 6,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

