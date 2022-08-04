The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Emma Fox Buys 14,124 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Emma Fox bought 14,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,028.04 ($12,287.76).

The City Pub Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CPC opened at GBX 68 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The company has a market cap of £71.94 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The City Pub Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 67.15 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.50 ($1.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.79.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.