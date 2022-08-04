The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $500,996.28 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 170,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,549. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

