The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after acquiring an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

