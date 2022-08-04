The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

ENTG stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,635. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

