The Graph Price Reaches $0.13 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $863.77 million and approximately $65.08 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

