The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

