The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Up 2%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 2,289,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 604% from the average session volume of 325,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The Ince Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About The Ince Group

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

