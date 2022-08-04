The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $8,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $4,541,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

