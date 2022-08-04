The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

SMG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 2,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $739,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $617,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

