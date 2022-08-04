The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $115.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $10,477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

