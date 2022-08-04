The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

