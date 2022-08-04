The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

