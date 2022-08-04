Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 654 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $10,097.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 441,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Toast Trading Up 4.8 %
Toast stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
See Also
