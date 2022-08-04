TOP One Day Volume Tops $105,574.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $105,574.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

