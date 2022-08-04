TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.38.

BLD stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.43. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

