Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

