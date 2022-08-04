Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $381.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.60 and its 200 day moving average is $384.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

