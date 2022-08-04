TPI Composites’ (TPIC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in TPI Composites by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 287,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

