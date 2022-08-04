Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 5,810 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.6 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 563,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,073. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

