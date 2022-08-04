Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pacific Biosciences of California Put Options (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 4,911 put options.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 501,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,019. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $53,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 86.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,949 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

