TradeStars (TSX) Market Capitalization Hits $145,927.96

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $145,927.96 and approximately $7,838.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
About TradeStars
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
