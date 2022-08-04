TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,538. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

