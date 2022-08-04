TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $58.00. 21,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 370,538 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $39.37.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $473,450.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $473,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
