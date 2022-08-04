TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $58.00. 21,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 370,538 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $39.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $473,450.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $473,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

