Transocean Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 50,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 35,451 call options.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.