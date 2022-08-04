TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,375. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 55.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

