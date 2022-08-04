Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.70) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 937.32 ($11.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 910.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,041.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,224.12.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

