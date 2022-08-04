Travis Perkins plc (TPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TPK stock opened at GBX 926.80 ($11.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 899.81. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPK. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

