TRAXIA Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $24,431.11 and $5.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00631587 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015798 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035950 BTC.
About TRAXIA
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRAXIA Coin Trading
