Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 70,000 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,404. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

