Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after acquiring an additional 102,093 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 221,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,984,000 after buying an additional 101,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,391. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.75. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

