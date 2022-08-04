Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

