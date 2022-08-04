Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

