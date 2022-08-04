Tredje AP fonden Has $11.06 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 5,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

