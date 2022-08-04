Tredje AP fonden Has $37.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,034 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $423.30. 58,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.91. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.