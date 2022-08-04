Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.2 %

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.22. 2,030,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

