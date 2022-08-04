Tredje AP fonden Purchases 44,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 340,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,850,514. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

