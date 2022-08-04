Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Tronox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TROX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

