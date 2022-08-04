TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.36. 194,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

