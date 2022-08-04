TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 880 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.54. 14,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.59 and its 200-day moving average is $324.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

