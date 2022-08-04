TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after purchasing an additional 423,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 863,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 385,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 142,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,021. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.