TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

