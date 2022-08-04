TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,113 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,958. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

