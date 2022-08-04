TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,051 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEARCA:AOA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,650. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

